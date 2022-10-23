TD Securities Trims Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Target Price to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIA. CIBC boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.22.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 1.3 %

SIA opened at C$11.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$869.70 million and a P/E ratio of 34.09. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$10.89 and a 12 month high of C$15.78.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$176.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 267.43%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

