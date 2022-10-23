RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REI.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$18.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.04. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$17.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.11.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

