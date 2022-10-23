Barclays Trims Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Target Price to C$65.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price decreased by Barclays from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, June 27th. Argus Capital raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a buy rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$67.43.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$77.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$23.69 billion and a PE ratio of 21.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$71.32. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$60.37 and a 1-year high of C$80.24.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.691 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total transaction of C$1,141,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at C$3,153,079.31.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.