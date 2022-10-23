Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. CSFB decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.28.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.2 %

PPL opened at C$44.22 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$37.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$45.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.14.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at C$600,281.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 252 shares of company stock worth $10,343.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.