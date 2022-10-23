CIBC Trims Parkland (TSE:PKI) Target Price to C$43.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.00.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKI opened at C$27.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$31.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$25.65 and a 12-month high of C$39.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.7999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parkland news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 264,528 shares in the company, valued at C$8,716,197.60. In related news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,402.04. Also, Director James Pantelidis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,716,197.60. Insiders bought a total of 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $415,194 in the last quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

See Also

