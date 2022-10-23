Royal Bank of Canada Trims Parkland (TSE:PKI) Target Price to C$40.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Parkland from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.00.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Price Performance

TSE PKI opened at C$27.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.89. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$25.65 and a 12 month high of C$39.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.7999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$33,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,407,745.29. In other Parkland news, Director James Pantelidis bought 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 251,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,407,745.29. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.84 per share, with a total value of C$135,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,418.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $415,194.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.