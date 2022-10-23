Raymond James Cuts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$42.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Parkland from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.00.
Shares of PKI stock opened at C$27.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.99. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$25.65 and a 52 week high of C$39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45.
In related news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.84 per share, with a total value of C$135,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,418.08. In related news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$33,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 251,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,407,745.29. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$135,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,418.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $415,194.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
