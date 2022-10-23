Raymond James Cuts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$42.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Parkland from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.00.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$27.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.99. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$25.65 and a 52 week high of C$39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.7999998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.84 per share, with a total value of C$135,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,418.08. In related news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$33,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 251,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,407,745.29. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$135,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,418.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $415,194.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

