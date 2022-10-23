Brokerages Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT at $185.25

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.25.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043,859 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after buying an additional 286,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,498,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,102,000 after buying an additional 52,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.0 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $187.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.