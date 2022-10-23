Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $54.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

