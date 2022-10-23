TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $11.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3,084.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 552,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 410.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $10.80 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

