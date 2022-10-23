Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target at $107.63

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.63.
CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,615,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,754,926.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,000 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CRSP stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.87.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.44 EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.17 EPS for the current year.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
