Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target at $107.63

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.63.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,615,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,754,926.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,000 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.87.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.44 EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.17 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

