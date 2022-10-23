Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.90.

NYSE DUK opened at $88.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.