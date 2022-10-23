Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $33.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $672,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.