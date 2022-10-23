Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelon in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

EXC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Shares of EXC opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Exelon by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Exelon by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Exelon by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Exelon by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Exelon by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 443,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 183,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

