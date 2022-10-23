British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $570.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $570.00.

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

British Land Price Performance

Shares of BTLCY opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

