Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $17.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

