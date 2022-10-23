i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $31.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.83 million, a P/E ratio of -30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

