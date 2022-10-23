Brokerages Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Target Price at $272.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $34.43 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 45.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 41,511 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 123.8% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

