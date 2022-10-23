Brokerages Set Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target at $188.96

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.84.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €204.00 ($208.16) to €206.00 ($210.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($201.73) in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 27.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

