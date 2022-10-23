Brokerages Set Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target at $188.96

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.84.
DBOEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €204.00 ($208.16) to €206.00 ($210.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($201.73) in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Deutsche Börse Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $18.44.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
