JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 460 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 460 ($5.56).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.30) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

JD opened at GBX 94.18 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The company has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 1,569.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Long bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,250 ($29,301.59). In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Long bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,250 ($29,301.59). Also, insider Andy Higginson bought 292,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £389,324.25 ($470,425.63).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

