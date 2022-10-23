Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Darling Ingredients Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Darling Ingredients in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darling Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average is $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

