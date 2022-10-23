Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for GFL Environmental Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE GFL opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 1.27. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

