Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Orchard Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

ORTX stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Orchard Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,452.46% and a negative return on equity of 86.92%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 62.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 403,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,986,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,172,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

