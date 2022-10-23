Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Orchard Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.
Orchard Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %
ORTX stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 62.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 403,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,986,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,172,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Orchard Therapeutics
Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.