Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Legend Biotech in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.02 and a beta of -0.39. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

