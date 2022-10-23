Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion.

PFG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $78.84 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $1,012,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,455 shares of company stock worth $4,585,408 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

