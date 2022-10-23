Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $17.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 5.13. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

