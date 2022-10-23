Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Postal Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Postal Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $283.92 million, a P/E ratio of 116.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 715.44%.

Insider Transactions at Postal Realty Trust

In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe acquired 3,055 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,254.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe purchased 3,055 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,254.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,666 shares in the company, valued at $718,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $227,279.25. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 248,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 162.5% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 160.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.