Nephros, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Nephros in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Nephros’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nephros’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Nephros Stock Performance

Shares of NEPH opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.35. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nephros

Nephros ( NASDAQ:NEPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 50.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 89.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 56.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,734,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

