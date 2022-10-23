Brokerages Set AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) PT at C$5.54

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.54.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AT. TD Securities upped their target price on AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on AcuityAds to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$2.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.69 million and a PE ratio of 56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$2.11 and a 12-month high of C$8.64.
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
