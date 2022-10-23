Analysts Offer Predictions for MKS Instruments, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $10.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on MKSI. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $79.22 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $181.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.58.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

