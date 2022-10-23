Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Integra LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

IART has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of IART opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.54 million.

In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock valued at $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

