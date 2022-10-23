Analysts Set Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) PT at $64.00

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

GCO stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Genesco has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $565.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.90.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

