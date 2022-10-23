Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexPoint Residential Trust’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXRT. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $40.57 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after buying an additional 66,825 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,062.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 36,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.65%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

