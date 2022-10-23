Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexPoint Residential Trust’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXRT. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after buying an additional 66,825 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,062.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 36,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.65%.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
