Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives $38.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair lowered Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zumiez in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zumiez by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,313,550 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,152,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Zumiez by 22.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,723,000 after purchasing an additional 172,974 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 368,666 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 134.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zumiez by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,120 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.51. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

