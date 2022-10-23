Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%.

PayPal Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

PYPL opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.84. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $255.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 66.5% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

