Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Issued By Oppenheimer

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITT in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $70.88 on Friday. ITT has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.66.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in ITT by 2.4% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ITT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ITT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in ITT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

