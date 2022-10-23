Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.05 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOG. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE:NOG opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 97.0% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $97,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.