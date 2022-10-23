Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Range Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 709,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 352,027 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 228,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 46,125 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4,735.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

