VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $433.00

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 433 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 433 ($5.23), with a volume of 20484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445.50 ($5.38).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 481.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 487.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £702.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.98.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

(Get Rating)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.