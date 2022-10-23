RWS (LON:RWS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $263.00

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 263 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 264.60 ($3.20), with a volume of 27736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.40 ($3.24).

RWS Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,888.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 326.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 358.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

RWS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.