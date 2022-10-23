W. R. Berkley (WRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $71.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $72.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Insider Activity

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after acquiring an additional 968,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after acquiring an additional 704,176 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

