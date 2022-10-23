Kirby (KEX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $697.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.50 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

