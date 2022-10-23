Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Equity Commonwealth to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $25.44 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.38 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68.
Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.