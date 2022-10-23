Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Equity Commonwealth to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $25.44 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.38 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

