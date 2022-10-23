ChampionX (CHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $932.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ChampionX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ChampionX Trading Up 2.1 %

CHX stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.52. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ChampionX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 317,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 17.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in ChampionX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

