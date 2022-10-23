Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $5.11 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.81%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,173,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,612,000 after acquiring an additional 410,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $4,217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 171,672 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 475.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 150,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 124,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,527,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,664,000 after buying an additional 105,771 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

