Independent Bank (IBCP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $429.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,171.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $214,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBCP. StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.