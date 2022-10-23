Coca-Cola (KO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Coca-Cola to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola has set its FY22 guidance at $2.43-2.46 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coca-Cola to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KO stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $242.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

