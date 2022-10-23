Corning (GLW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Corning has set its Q3 guidance at $0.51-0.55 EPS and its FY22 guidance at ~$2.19-2.24 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corning Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of GLW opened at $32.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. Corning has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $217,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

