NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.29%. On average, analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:NEX opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 2.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 42,917 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

