Graphic Packaging (GPK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

